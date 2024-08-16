Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Spoke From the Locker Room
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to DE Maxx Crosby spoke after practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: You had mentioned Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson could be next week. I know, in Kolton's case, he should be ready, right, in terms of being a veteran type deal. But with Jackson, there's some time that has been lost. You're kind of getting to that point where it becomes uncertain in terms of starting the season with him?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, but some good news is, we took him off PUP today, right? He's off PUP. He'll be up, he'll be at practice today. He'll be limited and like everything else, we have to wrap him back up. So, he has a few weeks. We have a few weeks before the game. To sit there and say, 'He'll probably be a starter day one.' Eh, probably not. But I think it's always smart with rookies not to rush them. First of all, just like we talked about with DJ [Glaze's] learning curve, they're getting there, getting back into practice shaped, and game shape. So, he has a ways to go, and I think he's done a good job off to the side on his own. Now he's back, he's off PUP, we're excited to have him back."
