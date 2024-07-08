Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Looks at the Scenario that Sets the Silver and Black Atop the AFC West
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 15 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast looks ahead to training camp in 16 days to discuss who's feeling the most pressure.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar DT Christian Wilkins spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: You've taken Tyree Wilson under your wing a little bit, mentored him. What are your thoughts on him? Wilkins: "He's got the potential to be as good of a player as he wants to be. He has the potential to be a really good player in this league, and there's nothing more that I want to see than a young guy reach their potential. Especially if I can have a hand in that. So Tyree [Wilson], BY [Byron Young], really all those young guys – Nesta [Jade Silvera], any of them who need anything, anyone who I can take under my wing to bring along with me, I'm ready to do that. It's just greatto see that they're alwaysso willing as well. They're not too good for anything, they're locked in. Whenever you talk to them, they listen and vice versa. And again, like I said, I've learned a lot from them, and they give me a different bit of energy, too. So, it's been really cool to work with those guys."
