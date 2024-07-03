Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Dylan Laube, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Potential Free Agents, and Trades
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 20 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses the Silver and Black ruining a big moment for Taylor Swift and bitter Kansas City Chiefs rival Travis Kelce, a big opportunity, and more.
Superstar DT Christian Wilkins spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: You bet on yourself. Miami offered you a deal the year before that you were respectful, but didn't want and you bet on yourself. Now, all of a sudden, you're the guy that everyone's looking to. You're the leader, the role model. Would you talk about your maturation as a man and a football player? Wilkins: "Yeah, I've come a long way definitely since my rookie year in this league. I've seen so much, I've done a lot, and knowing that and just seeing how far I've come always just keeps me hungry. I'm just always trying to be my best, and now you kind of see what experience and wisdom does for you because then now when certain things go on, you're not rattled, or you can impart that wisdom into a younger guys. So, I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in and to be able to do that."
Q: There's been a lot of talk of the NFL potentially going to an 18-game season, the Super Bowl maybe even going all the way to Presidents Day weekend in February. As a veteran, what is your reaction to that possibility? Wilkins: "You kind of see all sides of it. I personally just love playing the game. So I mean there's parts of that where like, 'Okay, another game.' But you also see the health and safety of the players and just a lot of different things there in the business side of it, obviously. So there's a lot of different parts that come with that. But I've heard the talk, I know it's just kind of talk right now, but I'm sure if that's ever really a real thing, decisions will have to be made or you have to look into it a little bit more."