Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Present, Future, and Reality
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) are back at work trying to fix a faltering franchise before they head to Los Angeles this Sunday to take on the (1-4) Rams.
The Silver and Black are not good enough to head to Los Angeles and beat the Rams and themselves.
That is why player execution and tremendous leadership from the coaching staff are critical to the win.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we explore the present, future, and reality of the Silver and Black.
You can watch that podcast in its entirety below:
Below is a transcript of Antonio Pierce’s entire press conference Wednesday:
Q: When you look at the film moving forward, what are some things that you really do like about the Rams offense and defense, and ways that you have to attack them?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I think offensively, when you look at the Rams, shifts, motions, eye candy, left and right. I mean, they do a good job of inserting their receivers. They're active in the blocking game, and they get dirty. And then obviously they're very explosive at the wide receiver position. You got to be careful with that. Really impressed with their runner, [Kyren] Williams, hard runner. I had to check his bio because I thought he was about 250 the way he runs, very physical runner. Defensively, looking at an athletic group. Over the last couple of weeks, really good on third down, attacking the quarterback, pressures. That D-line is probably setting the tone for them, and their linebackers are smart players as well."
Q: When you look at Matthew Stafford, obviously being a veteran, what are some things about him that just makes him hard to defend?
Coach Pierce: "He could throw the ball from anywhere, everywhere, every angle, accurate, sees it, no look passes. I mean, we go against Patrick Mahomes twice a year, and if you’ve got a good warm up for Patrick coming up in a couple weeks, it's good to go up against a Matthew Stafford."
Q: What's the message to the team after losing a guy like Davante Adams?
Coach Pierce: "Next man up, move on. He was out for the last two weeks, so we're fine."
Q: Now that the situation is over, is it kind of like a cloud is gone or relief?
Coach Pierce: "No, just business as usual. That's how we've been really operating the last couple weeks."
Q: I know you guys don't get better offensively by losing a guy like Davante Adams, but what have been some of the positives from the pass catchers that you've seen last couple weeks without Davante Adams in there?
Coach Pierce: "I mean, DJ Turner, I think that's been really impressive for us. More Brock Bowers. I think that's been good. You saw Harrison Bryant as well show up. So I think just all these other guys who had a smaller role now understanding their role is bigger and whatever it is, like I told them, 'Hey, listen man, you might only get three or four catches, but make the most out of them, right? You might get two or three deep balls on the field. Make the most of them. You might only be coming in the game just to block, be the best damn blocker.' So everybody understanding their role. You never can replace an All-Pro receiver like Davante [Adams], but at the end of the day, we're not trying to. We're trying to be the best versions of ourselves."
Q: When you think about everything that Aidan O'Connell has sort of gone through since last year, you bring him in when you got the interim tag, and then he's the backup. Now he's a starter. How is he growing mentally off the field to prepare for a situation like this to get sort of thrust into the fire?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, he didn't blink. When I brought him [Aidan O'Connell] upstairs and told him we're going with him again, and I looked and said, 'Déjà vu, huh? We're doing this again.' So we both looked at each other and smiled. But like I said before, Aidan has really approached this entire season from the offseason and training camp like a pro. Even when he lost the battle early on, went out there, gave us the best-looking scout team. I always knew that he was ready and prepared to go out there mentally. It's just about getting him back in the groove. Something that kind of stood out last week, I know we lost, but at halftime he was one of the guys getting the guys going at halftime, so it's good to hear him speak up and be more vocal."
Q: Any update on Jakobi Meyers and how his ankle is doing?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, Jakobi [Meyers], he'll be out at practice today, and hopefully we'll get him back by the end of the week. We'll see, though."
Q: You've spoken highly about how Divine Deablo played on Sunday a couple times already. It's a lot different from when we asked you about him before he got hurt, you said you needed a little more consistency. I know no one ever wants to miss time, but did he kind of maximize that, somehow get fresh and get his mind right to have a performance like that?
Coach Pierce: "I think sometimes when you step away from the game and you're watching from the sideline, you see what the coaches are seeing. And obviously, he stands next to me and Mike Caldwell, linebacker coach, and there's a lot of coaching going on throughout the game and just things that we're talking about. And then when you get out there, what you saw with somebody that was fresh, explosive. He was very physical. It was really good to see him compliment Robert Spillane, who's been really taking the lead for us in that role and making those plays. And listen, it's a damn shame that the interception didn't count, because he was on his way to having a hell of a game that day with tackles for loss, sacks, big hits. I mean, he was all over the place, and he's healthy and he's fresh, and he's in the right mind space. So, I'm looking forward to him this weekend as well."
Q: With Tom Brady officially on board now as a part owner, just kind of curious your thoughts about what impact you think he might have, and I hear you have a little past with him, too?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, obviously we go way back, obviously from both being California guys and playing against each other in the preseason when we were backups. But listen, I have ultimate respect for Tom Brady. He's a pro's pro, he's a grinder. His whole life has been hard to challenge. I know we look at the end result and see the championships and the GOAT label, but he's worked his ass off. He's worked his ass off into this opportunity to be a minority owner with the Raiders. And I think it's a plus whenever you can get somebody that's been successful and has grinded and is not a silver spoon person, right? So, he understands it. He has the ultimate respect from our coaching staff and players obviously, but I'm really proud that he's within our organization and somebody I can obviously talk to and bounce things off of as well."
Q: Do you think of the Davante Adams trade at all as a rebuild beginning with the team?
Coach Pierce: "No."
Q: I know you mentioned Jakobi Meyers trying to get healthy right now, but have you seen anything out of him to suggest he can take that role as the as the lead dog, the primary guy?
Coach Pierce: "Jakobi [Meyers]? Oh man, I'm excited about Jakobi. I've always been a fan of Jakobi from the day we – I'll go back to when we scrimmaged the Patriots and he came in here. I'm like, 'Man, who's this dude diving there on the linebackers, blocking, the physicality.' And then we got him here, and just the ultimate team player. I think you've seen since he's been here as a receiver, as a blocker, as a runner, as a thrower. I mean, you ask him to do anything, he'll do it for you, and he's the ultimate team player. He's quiet, soft-spoken, but he's a hard worker. Is he ready for that number one role? I'm not going to label him that, but I think he's always been one of the top receivers on our team, and now he has opportunity to get more balls, yes."
Q: I know Tom Brady isin the building now. Have you gotten the chance to show him the ring or remind him of that game?
Coach Pierce: "No comment."
Q: Are you guys planning on getting in pads at all this week? I know you didn't last week. Is that going to be a change this week?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, we'll see. Today we won't be in pads, and tomorrow we won't. We'll see how Friday goes and where our team is. Obviously, the most important thing is to get to Sunday healthy. And you love to be physical but let's be honest, the nature of the beast of this game is not that during the week. You want to save and have fresh bodies come Sunday. So, we'll look at that come later on in the week."
Q: Two rookies, Trey Taylor and Decamerion Richardson obviously had some setbacks to start the year but got some special teams action this weekend. How have you seen them approach these last couple weeks as they ramp their intensity up? And how excited are you to get them in the mix moving forward?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I thought with Trey Taylor, man we were really excited about him back in the spring, and then obviously in the summer, and obviously injury held him up there. Same thing with D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson], but I thought last week on the special teams roles that they had, you saw the speed with D-Cam. He's flying down there at the gunner and the vice guy on our punt return. And Trey Taylor just the physicality that he shows up. I mean, he's a pretty big safety when you really see him in pads again, it's been a while. But both guys, I just hope it keeps growing in that role on special teams, and at some point we get them in on defense."
Q: Is Zamir White going to be at practice?
Coach Pierce: "Yessir.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.