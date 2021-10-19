Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode LVI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

While no one is justifying the email comments of former Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden, there are many things to look at around it.

Should Mark Davis have spoken publicly? Not necessarily about Jon’s comments, but about the organization and moving forward?

The media is not entitled to hear from Mark, but are the fans, ticket, and PSL holders?

Was the timing of the email release nefarious from the NFL standpoint?

Should Mark Davis have come out swinging at the NFL, not defending Gruden but protecting what looks like the timing of a shot at the Silver and Black organization?

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter