The Massive Responsibilities of the Raiders' Linebackers
The Las Vegas Raiders have a talented trio of linebackers on the roster. Veteran linebackers Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, and rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg collectively give the Raiders a formidable group of linebackers as they head into next season.
Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders added a new linebackers coach this season when they hired former Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator and former player Mike Caldwell. After guiding the Jaguars’ defense to successful seasons each of the last two seasons, Caldwell joins a Raiders’ coaching staff with many former players as position coaches. This experience gives those coaches a unique perspective on how to coach the players in their respective position groups.
"Now we're actually the guys that they're trying to attack. We're the read, and we have to be able to understand that when you're the read, you have to try not to show your hand. And as a linebacker, you understand that the run game is important and the pass game is important, but you're involved in both. So, you have to make sure you're handling the front end and then also be able to handle the back end.”
Caldwell explains how much responsibility falls on the linebackers.
“But as a linebacker, like I tell the guys all the time: ‘We're going to ask a lot of you because you do control the front and handle the back end. So, you're involved with everybody on the field. So, when you're involved with everybody, a lot of things are going to be thrust upon your shoulders. So, you've just got to have broad shoulders, really stand up, and take that responsibility,’” Caldwell said.
Caldwell believes the linebacker position is played differently now than when he played.
"I think it's more of an east-west game,” Caldwell said. “It's not as much downhill runs anymore. It's set on the edge, and the pass game is more important. Back in the day, you had to stop the run and you had to be ready to take on Iso's and leads, but teams don't do that anymore.
“They run sideways, and they missile motion and jet motion and try to get on your edges. So, the game and the linebacker spot has kind of changed, so you need more athletic guys that can cover and play in space. So, that's what we're looking for. We need guys that are smart, able to understand adjustments, and know how to play in space."
