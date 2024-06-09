Versatility of Raiders' TEs Will be on Display This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders enter this season with many new additions on the roster and coaching staff. The Raiders used a first-round pick on tight end Brock Bowers in the NFL Draft earlier this offseason after trading up in the second round to draft tight end Michael Mayer in last year’s draft. Las Vegas also signed veteran tight end Harrison Bryant earlier this offseason.
Each of the Raiders' tight ends possesses unique skill sets that will allow the Raiders' offense to thrive. Raiders Tight End Coach Luke Steckel believes the team’s tight end group is a versatile bunch that will give the Raiders’ offense even more versatility.
“It goes back to that versatility I was talking about,” Steckel said. “A lot of tight end rooms, you might not be spending time on certain routes in the pass game because you might not have guys with the skill set to go execute certain routes in our route tree. But he's certainly a guy, and he's definitely not the only one in our room that you can line up in the slot. You can line him up out wide, and you can use him in a variety of ways.
“And that's something we work through as a coaching staff: where can we put our players in the best position to succeed? Right now, we're throwing a lot against the wall, and we're trying to figure out what sticks.”
Steckel says the coaching staff is trying to find ways to put their players in the best position to succeed based on what they do well individually. This mindset doesn’t just apply to the tight end unit but to the offense as a whole, Steckel believes. It is a refreshing concept for the Raiders players, who have vocalized how much they appreciate coaches who play to the player’s strengths.
“So, that's for Brock personally, but that's for us as an offense as a whole,” Steckel said. “That's what this part of the year is about. It's about installing your playbook, figuring out what we're good at, what we're not, what Brock's good at, what he's not, and vice versa for all of our players. So really, once we get that figured out when you define a role for everybody, that's when you really start to take off.”
