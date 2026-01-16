Why Rams' Mike LaFleur Makes Sense For Raiders Job

The Las Vegas Raiders are interviewing Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for their head coaching opening on Friday and here's why the Raiders should strongly consider the rising candidate.

The Resume

LaFleur is a long time assistant who has been an offensive coordinator for the last five seasons with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. Before that, he was Kyle Shanahan's pass game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, helping them win the 2020 NFC Championship.

He's 38 years old with over ten years of NFL experience and in his time in the league, he's quickly risen up the ranks and for good reason. He's the only man in NFL history to be a coordinator for Shanahan and McVay, blending both styles to create a truly balanced but flexible offense.

The Possibilities For the Staff

With that resume, LaFleur is able to pull directly from Kyle Shanahan's and Sean McVay's staff. On top of that, he has connections with his brother in Green Bay, along with a bunch of former Shanahan and McVay assistants who have built trees of their own.

This would lead to a staff that is well educated, with individuals who love the process of teaching.

The Elevation of the Current Offense

Regardless if it's Geno Smith, Fernando Mendoza, or someone else playing quarterback for the Raiders, the other ten players may largely consist of players already in the building.

While the offensive line is a conversation onto itself, whomever takes control of the offense will need to utilize Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer. So why not have someone who has already succeeded with undervalued tools reconstruct the Raiders success around Las Vegas' offensive pillars?

Since becoming Rams offensive coordinator in 2023, running back Kyren Williams went from little known day three draft pick as a rookie in 20222 to an All-Pro in 2023. Williams has recorded three straight 1,000 yard seasons in his three years as a starter.

The Rams have also gotten maximum production from players like Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson with Parkinson setting a franchise record for single season touchdowns as a tight end. Their success comes from the Rams' 13 personnel offense that LaFleur played a major role in instituting.

That's a three tight end formation that provides physicality in the run game and opportunities in the pass by mirroring the two before letting the tight ends get position against either smaller or slower defenders.

Will LaFleur Work?

Yes as long as the Raiders front office is in alignment with his vision. The magic of the Rams comes from Sean McVay's alignment with general manager Les Snead. If LaFleur and John Spytek have the same vision, things should work. If they don't, LaFleur will be gone in one year.

