Five keys for Rams vs. Jets

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams just released the inactive list and we’re about an hour away from game time.

The Rams can clinch a postseason berth with a win over the winless New York Jets this afternoon and establish a three-game win streak in the process for the first time this season.

Outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, outside linebacker Justin Hollins and offensive lineman Brian Allen -- all three listed as questionable after being placed on COVID-list this week, -- are active today.

Rams inactives: RB Ray Cailais, WR Trishton Jackson, RB Xavier Jones, OLB Terrell Lewis.

Here are five keys for the Rams as they try and improve their record to 10-4 on the year.

Don’s sleep on Darnold: Yep, he has not lived up to expectations and could be playing elsewhere next year, but Sam Darnald is still a talented, mobile quarterback who can make plays with his feet. Darnold returns to L.A. to play for the first time as a pro, where he led USC to a Pac-12 title and a Rose Bowl win. He should be properly motivated this afternoon.

Wrap-up Frank Gore: Yes, he’s 37 years old, but the Jets are likely going to lean on the veteran running back out of Miami, who I wrote about earlier this week, to take some pressure off Darnold. The No. 3 all-time rusher in NFL history isn’t the player he was earlier in his career but can still get it done in-between the tackles.

Score early: The Jets have scored on their opening possession in seven straight games -- the longest active streak in the NFL and a franchise record. So, New York could hang around in the first half and gain some confidence. It will be up to the Rams to create some distance on the scoreboard early and put the Jets out of their misery.

Run the rock: Cam Akers ran for a career-high 171 rushing yards last week against the New England Patriots. Feed the rookie out of Florida State again on offense and let the offensive line keep that same physical intensity running the football.

Bring energy: Playing again a team like the Jets, it’s easy for teams to come out flat. So, in a game they are supposed to win with no fans in the stands to provide juice, the Rams will need to bring extra energy early on. Veteran players like Jalen Ramsey, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and John Johnson III need to make sure the rest of their teammates are fired up from the opening kickoff.