Rams News: Horns Add CFP Champ Via Third Round Of 2024 Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have selected two-time All-American University of Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum with the No. 83 pick of the ongoing 2024 NFL draft's third round.
Although he may be a bit undersized and lack elite foot speed, the tough, 5'8", 213-pound running back enjoyed a decorated amateur career.
A full-time starter over the last two seasons, Corum enjoyed some prolific runs with the eventual College Football Playoff national champs. Across 15 undefeated contests last year, Corum rushed for 1,245 yards on 258 attempts, logging 27 touchdowns. He registered 117 received yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions. Those 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023 rank as the third-most in Big Ten history, behind just Montee Ball's 33 in 2011 and Melvin Gordon's 29 in 2014.
in 2022 and a First-Team All-American this past season. He was twice named the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, and made three All-Big Ten Teams (two firsts) from during his four-season NCAA career under now-Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. He was also honored with a Chicago Tribune Silver Football honor, bequeathed upon the player considered the best in the Big Ten Conference.
Los Angeles is slated to make one final selection today, with its No. 99 compensatory pick later this round.
