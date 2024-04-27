Rams News: All 2024 NFL Draft Picks By Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2024 NFL draft with 11 picks, tied for the most in the draft. However, when the dust settled, the Rams ended up with ten picks, most of them on the defensive end.
Five on defense, four on offense, and one kicker (which they desperately needed). If you aren't caught up with all the picks, don't worry—we got you covered. Here are all ten picks for the LA Rams.
Round 1: No. 19 - Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State. Verse was the first player taken in the first round of the Sena McVay era. The 23-year-old will be slated to carry the front seven alongside Kobie Turner and Byron Young.
Round 2: No. 39 (from Carolina through New York Giants)- Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle, Florida State. Fiske was teammates with Verse down in Tallahassee. As a Seminole, the defensive tackle recorded 43 tackles and six sacks in one season.
Round 3: No. 83- Blake Corum, RB, Michigan. Corum is possibly the most accomplished player in the draft. He may be small, but he's feisty and among the total overall backs in the draft.
Round 3: No. 99- Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami. Kinchens was the final pick for LA on day two of the draft. The former Hurricane was named 2022 AP First-Team All-American after tying for third in the FBS with six interceptions.
Round 5: No, 154- Brennan Jackson, Edge, Washington State. Jackson stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 264 pounds. He led the Cougars with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks while being named Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.
Round 6: No. 196- Tyler Davis, Defensive Tackle, Clemson. Davis played in all 13 games for the Tigers in 2023 and has a 91.1 run defense grade since 2022, third among defensive tackles.
Round 6: No. 209- Joshua Karty, Kicker, Stanford. Boy, did the Rams desperately need a kicker, and they got one. Karty will bring the boom as he made all 21 extra points and 23 of 27 field goal attempts.
Round 6: No. 213- Jordan Whittington, Wide Reciever, Texas. Whittington became the 11th Longhorn to be selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The third option in the Texas offense hauled 42 catches for 505 yards.
Round 6: No. 217 - Beaux Limmer, Center, Arkansas. Limmer will fill the need for the Rams on their offensive line. He will serve as the backup center.
Round 7: No. 254- KT Leveston, Guard, Kansas State. The final pick for the LA Rams in the 2024 NFL draft. He played left tackle in college but will likely play guard in the NFL: He stands at 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds.
It's just getting started for these young men. Welcome to Los Angeles!
