Rams Awarded International Rights for United Arab Emirates
Imagine Puka Nacua and Jayden Daniels meeting in a future regular-season game in … Abu Dhabi. That possibility took a big step toward reality on Monday when NFL owners awarded the Rams, Commanders and 49ers international marketing rights for the United Arab Emirates.
The Middle East country is nearly 8,400 miles and 17 hours by air from Los Angeles International Airport. But it’s filled with NFL fans, many of whom will now have affinity for the Rams.
Teams have the option to apply for rights to markets outside the U.S. by submitting proposals to the NFL’s International Committee. The league’s Global Markets Program (GMP) awards rights for five-year terms, allowing assigned teams to pursue marketing strategies consistent with what already do in their home markets.
The Rams now own international marketing rights in seven countries, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for most in the NFL. Their other international markets are Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and New Zealand.
No other NFL team currently owns marketing rights in China, Japan or South Korea. Ironically, when he learned he would be joining the Rams, new wide receiver Davante Adams was in Japan, where head coach Sean McVay was recruiting him. Plus, cornerback Quentin Lake was in the country for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season-opening series in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs, where he met his dad’s friend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
"The expansion of the Global Markets Program in 2025 reflects the NFL's continued focus to grow the game and connect with fans on a global scale," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. "With more clubs entering the program and existing clubs adding to their global rights, and as the program expands to new markets, we are seeing strong momentum and impact in growing fandom worldwide together."
With regard to Australia, the NFL on Feb. 5 announced that the Rams would serve as the designated team for the first regular-season game in that country, playing a 2026 game in the Southern Hemisphere nation against a to-be-determined opponent. Kicking off the NFL’s multi-year commitment to play in the country, the Rams will host a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.
