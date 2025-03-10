Spring Forward: Here’s Where Adams Was When Rams Agreed to Terms
Quick, what do the Rams and Japan have in common? Well, they both have recently welcomed wide receiver Davante Adams. It was 5:54 a.m. Monday in the Far East when the Rams agreed to terms with the three-time All-Pro on a two-year contract.
According to Peter Schrager, head coach Sean McVay led the charge to sign Adams before any other team. Apparently keeping in touch with the wide receiver during overnight hours – Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles – as Les Snead and Tony Pastoors negotiated the $44 million contract with Adams’ agent, Frank Bauer.
That contract was the first free-agent deal in the career of Adams, who’s entering his 12th NFL season. Adams was not an unrestricted free agent because the Jets terminated his contract on Tuesday, allowing him to sign with any team prior to the official kickoff of unrestricted free agency, Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Originally selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 draft, Adams spent eight years in Green Bay. Acquired by the Raiders in a 2022 trade, he then rejoined Aaron Rodgers when the Jets traded for him in November.
McVay and Snead must see something in Adams that they don’t in Cooper Kupp. Adams, 32, is 18 months older than Kupp.
In 11 years, Adams has averaged 87.0 receptions, 1,076.7 yards and 9.4 touchdown catches per season. Kupp, meanwhile, has averaged 79.3, 972.0 and 7.1 in those categories over his eight seasons.
According to Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, Adams’ new contract includes a $12 million signing bonus and $8 million base salary in 2025. In 2026, he gets a $6 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year and $18 million base salary. Each season includes $1 million in incentives.
In addition to returning to his home state on the West Coast, postseason aspirations may have been a deciding factor for Adams. He hasn’t been to the playoffs since leaving Green Bay, a 13-10 upset loss at Lambeau Field in the 2021 divisional round to the 49ers.
His new quarterback Matthew Stafford has guided the Rams to the postseason in three of the past four years, including a Super Bowl victory to end that 2021 season. McVay has led the team to the postseason in six of his eight years as Rams head coach.
