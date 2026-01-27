Rams Sign Multiple Players to Future Contracts

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the 2025 NFL season now in the books, the Los Angeles Rams look to move forward in their plans for 2026. One of the first steps the Rams undertook was signing several practice squad players to future deals, getting them ready to potentially make the roster during the upcoming preseason.

The Rams' Future Contracts

OL A.J. Arcuri

WR Tru Edwards

DB Tanner Ingle

DB Cam Lampkin

OL Dylan McMahon

LB Elias Neal

DT Bill Norton

WR Brennan Presley

TE Marc Redman

WR Tyler Scott

Ones For the Future

The Rams have called upon several players to step up in Special Teams roles this season, and after an excellent preseason in 2025, 2026 could be the platform for them to blossom into full-time contributors, like others before them.

After winning a wild, last-second contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second week of the preseason. acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant spoke about the play of his young guys.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant with head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It is very hard not to give respect to all the receivers," stated Pleasant. "That entire young crew, no matter if it was [Wide Receiver Tru] Edwards with the long, it was [Brennan] Presley at the end, if it was, Tru making sure he got in that position.

It's unbelievable how much our young receivers really took the bull by horns today. I also want to give a shout out to some of the younger players who are playing on defense because sometimes defensively, when there's nothing to really acknowledge, that means they did their job. That's a hard thing sometimes to understand in this NFL, but I want to give them respect and give a shoutout to my leader [Rams Defensive Coordinator] Coach Chris Shula because he did a phenomenal job calling the game and making sure it fit with our offense.”

After the Rams' first preseason game, head coach Sean McVay spoke on Elias Neal. Neal was a contributor on Special Teams in the postseason.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I thought he was good," stated McVay. "He's a run and hit guy, similar to what I mentioned about [Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul last night. He's physical. He’s tough and he plays that way. He has good range. I think Greg Williams does such a good job with that group as a whole. There are certain guys you just feel on game day and ‘Eli’ [Elias]Nealis one of those guys that you feel because of the physicality and the nature of which he plays. He’s got a great passion and I've really been impressed with his improvement from year one to year two with us.