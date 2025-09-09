Familiar Face Snags Player From Rams
The NFL is a cutthroat business and if you leave yourself exposed, someone will attack. That is what happened on Tuesday. After the Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles, they proceeded to sign running back Cody Schrader off the Rams' practice squad.
Schrader, who just missed out on the Rams' 53-man roster, was a practice squad call-up against the Houston Texans last Sunday. The Rams decided to make him active as he participated on special teams while choosing to keep rookie running back Jarquez Hunter inactive for the game.
Jacksonville, who are quickly becoming the new Los Angeles Rams with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen being their head coach and general manager James Gladstone having been Les Snead's protégé for eight years, have seemingly snagged yet another the team was high on.
It's believed that during the 2025 NFL Draft, before the Rams drafted Hunter, they were interested in another player.
The Apprentice Outmaneuvers The Master
According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, a National NFL journalist and former Rams beat writer who closely covered the Rams' front office, revealed that before Rams general manager Les Snead made the trade to select Jarquez Hunter, there was another running back that caught his eye.
While we'll never know what Snead was going to do with his next pick, Rodrigue confirmed that Snead was high on Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten and was upset when Gladstone snipped him with the 104th overall pick.
Sean McVay on Running Back Usage
While Sean McVay didn't mention Schrader by name, he made it clear on Sunday that Kyren Williams would continue to be the Rams' workhorse as they worked on getting Blake Corum more involved.
“Yeah, we'd like Blake to get more," stated McVay. "I'd like us to be able to run the ball more efficiently. I'd like to do a better job for our group. I'd like us to be more efficient on early downs, be able to sustain some more drives. It was a unique game. Sometimes those things can unfold, but that is not ideal. I want to get Blake some more work."
"I thought it ended up that way. [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] did an excellent job in some stuff. Some things we can improve upon, but we do want to get Blake more involved. We need to be able to have better continuity. That's a collective thing, starting with me and to our whole group to be able to get more plays off and have more sustained drives that I think can be reflected in some of the balance and some of the distribution of snap counts, especially as it relates to what you're asking with the running backs.”
