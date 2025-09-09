Ram Digest

Familiar Face Snags Player From Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have to be careful as former executive James Gladstone is looking for every opportunity to improve his squad

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL is a cutthroat business and if you leave yourself exposed, someone will attack. That is what happened on Tuesday. After the Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles, they proceeded to sign running back Cody Schrader off the Rams' practice squad.

Schrader, who just missed out on the Rams' 53-man roster, was a practice squad call-up against the Houston Texans last Sunday. The Rams decided to make him active as he participated on special teams while choosing to keep rookie running back Jarquez Hunter inactive for the game.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) scores on a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacksonville, who are quickly becoming the new Los Angeles Rams with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen being their head coach and general manager James Gladstone having been Les Snead's protégé for eight years, have seemingly snagged yet another the team was high on.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (53) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's believed that during the 2025 NFL Draft, before the Rams drafted Hunter, they were interested in another player.

The Apprentice Outmaneuvers The Master

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, a National NFL journalist and former Rams beat writer who closely covered the Rams' front office, revealed that before Rams general manager Les Snead made the trade to select Jarquez Hunter, there was another running back that caught his eye.

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While we'll never know what Snead was going to do with his next pick, Rodrigue confirmed that Snead was high on Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten and was upset when Gladstone snipped him with the 104th overall pick.

Sean McVay on Running Back Usage

While Sean McVay didn't mention Schrader by name, he made it clear on Sunday that Kyren Williams would continue to be the Rams' workhorse as they worked on getting Blake Corum more involved.

“Yeah, we'd like Blake to get more," stated McVay. "I'd like us to be able to run the ball more efficiently. I'd like to do a better job for our group. I'd like us to be more efficient on early downs, be able to sustain some more drives. It was a unique game. Sometimes those things can unfold, but that is not ideal. I want to get Blake some more work."

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after scoring a touchtown during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I thought it ended up that way. [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] did an excellent job in some stuff. Some things we can improve upon, but we do want to get Blake more involved. We need to be able to have better continuity. That's a collective thing, starting with me and to our whole group to be able to get more plays off and have more sustained drives that I think can be reflected in some of the balance and some of the distribution of snap counts, especially as it relates to what you're asking with the running backs.”

