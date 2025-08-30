How Les Snead’s Protégé Impacted Rams’ Draft Haul
I'm sure when Les Snead took James Gladstone under his wing, he didn't realize the monster he was creating would one day come for him. Gladstone, the Rams' former director of collegiate scouting, took the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager job this offseason and proceeded to come out firing, making a massive draft day trade to acquire Heisman winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick.
However, it was another pick that greatly impacted the Rams, forcing them to act in order to address a critical position.
The Apprentice Outmaneuvers The Master
According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, a National NFL journalist and former Rams beat writer who closely covered the Rams' front office, revealed that before Rams general manager Les Snead made the trade to select Jarquez Hunter, there was another running back that caught his eye.
While we'll never know what Snead was going to do with his next pick, Rodrigue confirmed that Snead was high on Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten and was upset when Gladstone snipped him with the 104th overall pick.
"He runs hard. His success rate is leading. It's the preseason. I don't want to get crazy about success rate just yet, but his success rate is leading other running backs in the NFL in terms of per play. And I actually kind of have a fun Bhayshul Tuten story," The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue said on the NFL Daily Podcast.
"Because James Gladstone, the GM for the Jaguars, man, he really p***** off his old boss and mentor, Les Snead, because that was a player the Rams had very, very high on their draft board, and James Gladstone also had him very, very high on their draft board."
Snead would make his own maneuver, trading up to select Hunter with the 117th overall pick.
Terms of Trade: Indianapolis traded a fourth-round selection (117th) to the LA Rams in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round selections (127th and 190th overall).
How Will This Affect the Rams Moving Forward?
Since now there's current Les Snead and also little Les Snead in James "it's still f them pick" Gladstone, the Rams have a draft strategist who has someone mirroring his mindset on a perpetual loser.
This could lead to the Rams having to trade up for players before Gladstone steals them.
