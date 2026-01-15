Why Sean McVay Is Set For Massive Pay Raise This Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The New York Giants have hired John Harbaugh to be their new head coach and with his reported deal, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is sitting pretty, ponding his financial future. Here's why.

According to Sportico, McVay, who signed an extension with general manager Les Snead after their victorious Super Bowl LVI season in 2021, has a current deal that pays him $15 million a season, making him the fifth-highest-paid NFL head coach in the league, being tied with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

McVay and Sirianni were right behind Mike Tomlin, but have moved up since Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach.

The New Standard

"Sources: The #Giants’ deal for John Harbaugh is expected to be for 5 years, with a total value that nears $100M," reported Schultz. "He will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches — like he was in Baltimore."



At $20 million a season, Harbaugh's mark ties Kansas City's Andy Reid for the top annual salary for coaches in the league.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Harbaugh, who was already making $2 million more than McVay, hasn't reached a Super Bowl since he won it during the 2012 season.

At third is Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who is making $18 million a season. Payton hasn't reached a Super Bowl since the 2009 season.

Why This Deal Is As Good As Done

It would cost the Rams more money to replace McVay than to lose him. McVay's current deal expires in 2026 and no coach in the NFL who has clout will accept coaching on a one-year deal. Even if McVay does coach before hitting free agency, the sheer prospect of McVay potentially hitting the open market will be enough to finalize a deal.

Not only do the Rams have more than enough money with an owner not afraid to write checks, McVay also plays a pivotal role in the business ventures of owner Stan Kroenke and the Kroenke family.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kroenke not only owns SoFi Stadium but a large portion of the land surrounding the stadium, land that he's using for real estate developments, land who's value increases ten fold due to the revenue/ popularity generated from a popular and successful football team, something McVay provides.

On top of that, Kroenke is undergoing a massive development in Woodland Hills, building a new team facility and a city center surrounding it, thus he needs a successful product to drive that vision.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Tony Pastoors (right) with owner Stan Kroenke in attendance against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And then the Rams are set to take the Pacific market by storm. Another reason Kroenke needs a team he can market.

All of that doesn't come close in value to the $5 or so million McVay may want. It's a numbers game and thus, don't be surprised when the Rams announce additional extensions for McVay and Les Snead this offseason.

