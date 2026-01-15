Rams' Rookie Class Receives Concerning Ranking

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best, if not the best, teams in drafting the right players and finding the players that best fit their team.

Whatever the Rams are doing has been working, and that is what all the other teams are looking to figure out when it comes to drafting. The Rams have been doing well over the last several years, and they have a lot of players coming into their franchise and turning into great players in the NFL.

A lot of credit has to go to general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Those two have done great in coming together and picking the right players they know will be successful for their team.

McVay and Snead come up with their plan and when it comes to getting the right players, they execute that plan well. They know how to find the hidden gems in the draft. The players that other teams overlook, the Rams get them and leave others wondering why they pass on a player.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drafting well has gotten the Rams to have a strong future, well-equipped to compete and be contenders right now. The Rams have been in the mix since McVay took over as head coach. A lot of that has to go to the success they have been able to have in the drafts.

The Rams' most recent class, the 2025 class, has not been any different. The Rams did not have a first-round pick after they traded it to the Falcons. But the Rams were able to find some good players still.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Aaron Schatz of ESPN gave his rankings of the 2025 NFL Draft classes. Here is where he had the Rams. Schatz gave the Rams a surprising ranking.

32. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were No. 1 on this list a year ago. This year's draft wasn't quite as productive, in part because the Rams traded away their first-round pick.

Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson missed the first couple of games then gradually worked his way into the lineup. However, his 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns were behind a number of other rookies in a very good season for rookie tight ends. Third-round defensive end Josaiah Stewart had 22 combined tackles and three sacks. Seventh-round wide receiver Konata Mumpfield had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Undrafted free agent linebacker Shaun Dolac made an impact, particularly early in the season.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linbacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

