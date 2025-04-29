Biggest Question For Rams Before the 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have a great roster heading into the 2025 NFL season. The Rams did not mess around this offseason with their free agent pickups. The Rams want to get back to the Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Rams know that time is running out with this group and that is why they made the moves they made this offseason.
The Rams did have a couple of spots to fill on their roster. And for the most part, they did get those spots filled in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams addressed their every need in the draft, expect at the cornerback position. The Rams had a lot of chances to take a cornerback this past week in the draft, but they did not do it.
Now heading into training camp and the 2025 NFL season, that will be the Rams' biggest question. How will they fill in their cornerback need? The Rams do have players on their depth chart, but not clear starters at the cornerback position.
The Rams had a great defense to end the season last year and they want to make it elite next season. If the Rams can trade or a good cornerback, their defense can take that step to be elite.
"After not signing an outside free agent at cornerback, the Rams did not address the position in the draft either. One option to add to the position could be a reunion with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the Rams traded to the Dolphins in March 2023. In his predraft news conference, GM Les Snead said that he had talked with Miami about trading for Ramsey but that the two sides "discussed getting through the draft," ESPN's Sarah Bishop said.
"There are a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude and some of the different things that accompany that, but you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud and a guy that can do a lot of different things," coach Sean McVay said,
The Rams will be contenders in the NFC in 2025 but with an elite defense, those chances will go higher. The Rams will make something happen at the cornerback position before the start season, knowing how McVay and Les Snead operate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and find all of our updated draft coverage!
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' draft haul when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.