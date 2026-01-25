How the Rams Have Evolved

The last time the Los Angeles Rams made it this far in the postseason was in 2021, where it was also the last time they hoisted the Lombardi trophy. Two Super Bowl appearances in the past five years would put this team on the fringes of a dynasty, and that's the greatness they're trying to strive for.

The success they've found this season has been historic, with Matthew Stafford at the helm of their offense in MVP form; this iteration of the Rams has to be an all-time team. What has Sean McVay done in order for this team to have undergone such offensive evolution?

Most-Improved Offense

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus and published an article analyzing the NFL's most improved offenses by EPA per play from this season. The Rams made the list as the fifth-best team, leaping from a good offense to a great one.

"Los Angeles’ ascension in 2025 can be attributed to improvements across the board. The Rams have the best coach in the NFL, Sean McVay, calling the plays; they run the ball effectively; have a strong offensive line; can pass the ball; and possess great weapons at receiver", said Valentine.

What I have enjoyed the most from McVay this season has been his willingness to adapt to personnel. He has the MVP of the league as his quarterback; it'd be very easy to run an offense loaded with plays that aggressively throw the ball downfield and live with the results.

However, McVay's play-calling is tempered. He isn't afraid to throw some jabs before throwing the knockout punch. His style of offense that incorporates their three tight ends is some of the most efficient football I've watched in my lifetime, and it allows them to slowly kill defenses with meticulous drives and lethal accuracy in the red zone.

In the same breath, McVay also knows the importance of when to establish the run and lean on it in order to win games. He's an offensive mastermind who has reached another gear in his play calling, and it's resulted in them being one game away from the Super Bowl.

As great an offense as the Rams have been in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks boast a defense that stands toe to toe with it. McVay will need to reach deep into his bag of tricks and offensive wizardry for them to overcome their divisional rival.

