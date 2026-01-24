Why Tom Brady Believes in Rams Against Seahawks

It is almost time for the NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are looking to pull off the win in Seattle. The Rams will travel and will go play in that phenomenal environment. The Rams will make sure they do everything they can to prepare for the communication they are going to have to do when that Seattle crowd is going crazy on Sunday. The Rams will have a chance in this game, and Seattle is looking to stop the Rams' playoff run.

The Rams will lean on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead the way on Sunday in Seattle. The Rams will also lean on head coach Sean McVay. Those two have been in these games for a long time and know what it takes to win these games.

They want another crack at a Super Bowl, and they know it is not going to be easy, but there is a way that they could come out of Seattle with a victory. They are going to have to execute the game plan well.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Rams are going to have to bring their A game into Seattle because they know how hard it is to win there, and the last time they were there, they lost a heartbreaker in overtime. They do not want that to happen again, and they want their revenge and do it by sending the Seahawks home for good in front of their home crowd.

Tom Brady on Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship Game

For this NFC West showdown, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady will be in the booth for the call. Brady knows how to win these games, and he gave us insights into this game.

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Now, the one team that can do it, I think, is the Rams. They have already proven they could do it," said Tom Brady on The Herd. "They almost did it in Seattle the last time. This game is incredible for me to be at, and I am so excited ... This is in our mind, the game of the year. This is our Super Bowl, and we are gonna be fired up to be there to call it."

"For them [Rams] to perform like that, the lack of penalties, no turnovers, and the drop passes, that is just, I am very jealous of receivers that do not drop the ball, by the way. That is a great stat for any quarterback. They have been doing all the right things. This is a surgical offense. They have so many weapons. You have to account for everybody."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

