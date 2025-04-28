Remaining To-Do List for Rams After Draft
The Los Angeles Rams had another good draft in 2025. They once again did not start the draft with a first-round pick because they traded it on night one of the draft. But in that trade, they did get another first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft and more picks on days two and three of this year's draft. The Rams went after the players they wanted to, and it filled their needs on both sides of the ball.
Now the Rams will get their needed rookies on the same path that they have done with their previous rookies. That has worked out well for the Rams. The last couple of years, the Rams have had to play their rookies as starters, and they have gotten them ready for the NFL level. Not only that, but they have found success early in their career.
That goes to show that head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have done a good job in getting these players on their team, that can come in and find success, by buying in to what they are trying to do in Los Angeles.
Now what do the Rams still need to do before they get their 2025 season going.
Here are the team's moves in the draft and what moves they can still make. according to NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista.
Boxes checked:
- Acquired a first-round pick from the Falcons in 2026, when they could be looking for a young QB.
- Snared a productive TE (Terrance Ferguson) and a potentially explosive RB (Jarquez Hunter).
Still to do:
- Add O-line depth.
"We might very well look back at this draft and view the Rams picking up an extra 2026 first-round pick in a swap with the Falcons as their most important move. With essentially going year to year, Los Angeles could be in the market for a quarterback from next year’s class, and that extra first-rounder could come in handy in that pursuit," she said.
"Adding Adams and Ferguson gives Stafford more weapons and should help the Rams keep pace with the NFC’s elite. They were fast-rising in the second half of 2024. If this is the final go-around with Stafford, they are well-positioned for the future, too."
