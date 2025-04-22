Expect Rams to Figure Prominently in Where Draft's QBs Land
Other than watching and executing the draft from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s air operations center to honor the brave firefighters who battled January’s devastating wildfires, Les Snead and Sean McVay will follow the Shedeur Sanders saga just like the rest of the world.
And whether they use their 26th overall selection in the first round to take a quarterback or non-quarterback, or even trade the pick, they’ll likely have an impact on where quarterbacks land on Thursday night.
That’s because depending on whether the Giants (No. 3), Saints (No. 9) or Steelers (No. 21) take a quarterback, whether Los Angeles keeps or trades 26, the Rams will be in the spotlight soon enough.
Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough or even Jalen Milroe could be on the Rams’ board when they’re on the clock at 26. After the Titans likely draft Cam Ward No. 1 overall, those four other quarterbacks could go anywhere from second overall to the second round. And don’t get too comfortable with Sanders as the second quarterback drafted.
“Dart (or even Shough) could go ahead of Sanders as QB2,” wrote draft analyst Field Yates on Friday, explaining his boldest first-round prediction based on what he’s heard. “Look, I still think Sanders is the second QB drafted. I've never even had Dart graded ahead of Sanders in this process, and they are 19 spots apart on my final board.
“But I've spoken with people around the league who think it's possible Dart winds up following Miami's Cam Ward among the passers. Regardless of how highly rated a QB is on our own boards, the order they are taken is going to be decided by a small group of QB-needy teams that see each of them differently. And I'll throw Shough in this conversation, too.”
Shough could be a fantastic addition for the post-Matthew Stafford future of the Rams.
“For me, I’m pretty unique, but I grew up watching Stafford and some of the stuff that he does with his arm angles,” said Shough, who pronounces his name SHUCK, earlier this month on NFL Live. “He's a tough son of a gun, and playing through a lot of stuff in general, playing really well into his late 30s. I've always liked him.
“I also like watching Josh Allen. I kind of feel like I have a little bit of a him in me, when it comes to being a physical force at the line of scrimmage, ripping the ball upfield. I would say those two guys are the ones I watch the most.”
The Rams have watched Shough, rest assured. They’ve done their homework, scripted their gameplan and tested their phone lines. Have your popcorn ready to go for Thursday night.
