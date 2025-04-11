Kiper: Potential Rams Selection Jalen Milroe Has Fixable Issues
When Jalen Milroe makes a pre-draft visit to the Rams this week, Sean McVay should take him to Spago. When Wolfgang Puck greets them at dinner, McVay might have something in common with the Alabama quarterback.
Back in 2017, a 30-year-old McVay made a similar trip to Los Angeles. In town for a second head-coach interview, McVay joined Stan Kroenke, Marshall Faulk and Kevin Demoff for dinner at the Beverly Hills establishment.
“It's like you're coming in and it's a formality of Mr. Kroenke meets you, you feel good about this meeting and then, you know, off to the races; here we go, Rams head coach,” McVay recalled last month on the Pardon My Take podcast.
“So, it's us four at the table. And Wolfgang Puck comes up to the table. He's a fan of the Rams. He's a fan of Mr. Kroenke. He says, ‘Hey, when are we going to hire the new coach? Where's the new coach?’ Because, surely he's thinking this intern sitting at the table, no way this guy is the leading candidate. And I mean, everybody at that table felt very uncomfortable about how do I navigate this question? … Hey, got the job, though.”
Indeed, and McVay got the job largely because he knows how to get the best from his starting quarterbacks. He’s gone to two Super Bowls already with two different starters, Jared Goff in 2018 and Matthew Stafford in 2021.
And if McVay and Les Snead bring Milroe to Spago, Puck probably won’t recognize him, either. That’s because Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart have been linked to the Rams, but not Milroe.
Until now. Whether the Rams take Milroe at 26 in the first round or trade back and make him a Day 2 selection, he could be an ideal fit in McVay’s offense in 2025, especially considering Stafford’s NFL career is on Sunset Boulevard.
And as for Milroe’s question marks, inconsistencies and accuracy, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper said a good NFL coach could fix him, just like Brian Daboll fixed Josh Allen when the future MVP had similar issues coming out of Wyoming as a dual-threat quarterback.
“Jalen Milroe is 6-2, 217 pounds, he runs under 4.4, and he can throw the ball a mile,” Kiper said Tuesday on NFL Live. “So, he's got all the physical ability you want.
“He wants to be good. He wants to put in the work but he's a work in progress; he's a project.”
That certainly doesn’t rule him out as a first-round selection, although most mock drafts see him going undrafted on Day 1.
Curiously, Milroe only recently accepted an NFL invitation to attend the draft festivities in Green Bay. Like the Rams, the league does its homework in consulting teams and scouts before extending those exclusive invitations, which include hug and on-stage photos with Commissioner Roger Goodell. No one wants to see prospects sitting in the green room as they go unselected over three-plus hours on the first night of the draft.
