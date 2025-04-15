Which Team Will Determine 1st-Round QBs Available to Rams
T-minus nine days until the Tennessee Titans turn in the first card of the NFL draft and drama is compounding like stock in Berkshire Hathaway. The Los Angeles Rams are front-row speculators.
Assuming Les Snead and Sean McVay want a quarterback to eventually replace Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ eyes should be firmly fixed on Pittsburgh. The Steelers don’t have a quarterback, and also have a superstar edge-rusher who might not be happy that they don’t have a quarterback.
Friday’s news that Derek Carr has a serious shoulder injury that’s expected to affect his 2025 availability was no surprise to the Saints, according to reports. That means the Saints’ feelings haven’t changed with regard to their evaluations of Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. So, the key question for the Rams and everyone outside of New Orleans – especially the Steelers – is whether the Saints will go quarterback at 9 in the first round.
New ESPN insider Peter Schrager reported Monday morning that the Steelers had a great meeting with Sanders on Friday. Pittsburgh, which drafted another Colorado quarterback 30 years ago in Kordell Stewart, may wind up with Sanders at 21. But New Orleans could get him much earlier at 9. Then what?
The nightmare scenario for Pittsburgh – and remember, at least publicly, the Steelers haven’t received a definitive answer from Aaron Rodgers -- is the Saints take either Sanders or Dart at 9 and another team takes the other player before the Steelers are on the clock at 21. Also keep in mind, Pittsburgh doesn’t have a second-round pick, having sent it to Seattle in the DK Metcalf trade.
Would the Steelers enter 2025 with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as their only guaranteed quarterbacks to target Metcalf and George Pickens, or does the Carr news force Pittsburgh to trade up to as high as 8 in the first round to ensure it gets either Sanders or Dart?
Regardless of what happens in the Steel City, the Rams are covering all bases. Los Angeles had Jalen Milroe in for a pre-draft visit last week, and also did its homework on Tyler Shough, as well as Sanders and Dart.
And don’t expect the Browns (No. 2) and Giants (No. 3) to simply pass up potentially franchise-altering players by drafting Sanders, as insider Dan Graziano said Monday. Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter might look much more attractive to those teams than Sanders, especially since both clubs now have serviceable veteran quarterbacks to start the year, if necessary.
