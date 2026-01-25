Five Bold Predictions For Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship Showdown
SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams look to advance to their third Super Bowl in the McVay era when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.
1. Matthew Stafford Goes Off In Seattle Again
Stafford had a whale of a game in the Rams' losing effort in Seattle during the regular season. Stafford has made it clear that he understands the challenge ahead of him and the talented play makers Seattle possesses on defense.
Stafford has had a tendency over his career to target certain players over and over again, often missing wide open pass catchers. Not on Sunday. Stafford locks in to deliver a signature performance.
Stafford goes for at least 300 yards and three passing scores. Don't be surprised if Stafford runs one in on a sneak as well.
2. Williams Leads The Way
Kyren Williams did not get called upon in volume until late in the Bears game and the difference was evident. Williams will have a better game in Seattle and don't be surprised to see his effectiveness in the running and passing game.
Williams finished with 100 total yards and two touchdowns as he delivers decisive strike after strike on the Seahawks.
3. Parkinson Gets Revenge on His Old Squad
Colby Parkinson is a conundrum. The man will fail to execute what appears to be an easy play before making the most wild catch one has witnessed. It's almost as if the paint of the end zone unlocks Parkinson's X-Factor.
And for that reason alone, Parkinson score a critical touchdown in Seattle.
4. The Fearsome Foursome Come to Life
There's something about playing Sam Darnold in the playoffs that excites the Rams' defensive line. After their dominant performance against the Vikings last season, the defensive line, which has come under criticism this year, shows the NFL why they are the newest addition of the Fearsome Foursome.
The Rams sack Darnold at least five times.
5. Puka Nacua Loves Playing in Seattle
As a rookie, Nacua lit up the field. In his second year, Nacua was ejected for punching a Seahawks defender. In his third season, Nacua had one of the games of his life. Now that Nacua stands on one of the grandest stages in football, he shows the world why he is one of the NFL's best.
Nacua goes for at least ten catches for 150 yards.
