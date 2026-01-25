Five Bold Predictions For Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship Showdown

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams look to advance to their third Super Bowl in the McVay era when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

1. Matthew Stafford Goes Off In Seattle Again

Stafford had a whale of a game in the Rams' losing effort in Seattle during the regular season. Stafford has made it clear that he understands the challenge ahead of him and the talented play makers Seattle possesses on defense.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Stafford has had a tendency over his career to target certain players over and over again, often missing wide open pass catchers. Not on Sunday. Stafford locks in to deliver a signature performance.

Stafford goes for at least 300 yards and three passing scores. Don't be surprised if Stafford runs one in on a sneak as well.

2. Williams Leads The Way

Kyren Williams did not get called upon in volume until late in the Bears game and the difference was evident. Williams will have a better game in Seattle and don't be surprised to see his effectiveness in the running and passing game.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with center Coleman Shelton (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams finished with 100 total yards and two touchdowns as he delivers decisive strike after strike on the Seahawks.

3. Parkinson Gets Revenge on His Old Squad

Colby Parkinson is a conundrum. The man will fail to execute what appears to be an easy play before making the most wild catch one has witnessed. It's almost as if the paint of the end zone unlocks Parkinson's X-Factor.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

And for that reason alone, Parkinson score a critical touchdown in Seattle.

4. The Fearsome Foursome Come to Life

There's something about playing Sam Darnold in the playoffs that excites the Rams' defensive line. After their dominant performance against the Vikings last season, the defensive line, which has come under criticism this year, shows the NFL why they are the newest addition of the Fearsome Foursome.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams sack Darnold at least five times.

5. Puka Nacua Loves Playing in Seattle

As a rookie, Nacua lit up the field. In his second year, Nacua was ejected for punching a Seahawks defender. In his third season, Nacua had one of the games of his life. Now that Nacua stands on one of the grandest stages in football, he shows the world why he is one of the NFL's best.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) gives his wristband to a fan as he leaves the field after an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Nacua goes for at least ten catches for 150 yards.

