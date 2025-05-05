Why Jalen Ramsey Would Put Rams Defense Over the Hump
It seems like yesterday when the Los Angeles Rams were prepping for a successful run at the Lombardi Trophy. On an incredibly stacked roster, the franchise pulled off a win in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals that featured Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey was a key piece to this defense as one of the best pure defenders in the sport. He was a highly-touted player in the 2016 NFL Draft and started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to Los Angeles for multiple high draft picks. Just one season after hoisting the Lombardi, the seven-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Miami Dolphins where he enjoyed three more strong seasons in South Beach.
Now, Ramsey’s time with the Dolphins is likely to come to an end as the team is looking to send the three-time All-Pro defensive back to a new home. That home could be back in Los Angeles as the franchise has been in discussions for a possible reunion in Inglewood. Head coach Sean McVay expressed his interest publicly in bringing Ramsey back to the Rams.
Bringing back Ramsey may seem like an attempt to finally put the defense over the hump as a unit that should be reckoned with. However, it’s fair to question whether the 11th-year pro can still perform at a high level. Ramsey turns 31 this season and his days of being the top defensive back in the world are long gone.
However, the Rams are in need of a veteran presence on a young defense that features numerous starters with less than three years of league experience. Ramsey is still a capable defender who can be the team’s starting nickel and provide quality coverage prowess, ball skills, and tackling ability in the run game.
While he’s not the person that could skyrocket the Rams defense into a new stratosphere, Ramsey would be a welcomed upgrade and addition to the roster if a trade is pulled off. Time will tell if the trade does commence and if so, it’s another addition for a roster with the perfect blend of youth and veteran talent to return to the Super Bowl.
