5 Bold Predictions For the Rams-Bears Playoff Matchup

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams are set for a Divisional Round matchup against the Chicago Bears for a trip to Seattle and the NFC title game. With so much on the line, here are five predictions from this matchup.

1. Matthew Stafford is cold in the cold

This is the game Stafford has needed to complete his career. He has it all but as a West Coast quarterback, to return to the home of a former rival, in their biggest game in almost two decades, to show out on this stage, on Sunday night...it would be the stuff of legends.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With a fully healthy offense, Stafford shines in prime time. Stafford goes for at least 250 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

2. Kyren Williams redeems himself for last season

Williams has been one of the most consistent players the Rams have had over the last three seasons but his fumble against the Eagles last season continues to linger. Williams puts any concerns to rest with a premier performance.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Near his home town of St. Louis and his collegiate stomping grounds in South Bend, Williams shows off with at least 100 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

3. Davante Adams and Puka Nacua show out in prime time

Davante Adams hasn't played in the Divisional Round since the Green Bay Packers were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 postseason, setting up the Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI. Puka Nacua looked as focused as ever in his weekly presser. Both men are ready for this moment.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both players combine for over 200 yards receiving with Adams putting up at least one score.

4. Jared Verse roars to life

Verse is built for these types of moments and with his insane performance against Philadelphia ending his rookie year, Verse won't tolerate anything less this time around as he searches for his first trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verse shows off his strength and speed against a slippery opponent in Caleb Williams, securing five quarterback hurries and at least two sacks.

5. The Rams' secondary refuses to tolerate the disrespect

The Rams secondary has been criticizied and dissected the entire season and against Ben Johnson's offense in the cold of Chicago January, they are set up to lose.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, when they have been at full strength, the Rams have shut down the best and on this night, they make their names known. The Rams walk away with two interceptions.

