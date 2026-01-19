Rams' Puka Nacua Discusses Playoff Win Over the Bears

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below

Nacua Talks Bears

Before the game, Nacua gave a detailed overview of the Bears' secondary.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and safety Lathan Ransom (22) defend in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It's obviously very prevalent," stated Nacua. "I think in the games that we've had a outcome that didn't come our way, it was in the turnover margin. The ability to take care of the football is obviously prevalent every time we go out there. I know that's something for me. I look back and think of the fumble I had against in Seattle. The opportunities where every week the defenders… we see Nate Landman on Wednesday and Thursday getting ready to strike that ball. It's an awareness for everybody, but it's also an opportunity for us to show we put on tape and continue to take care of it.”

Nacua then spoke about the Bears' cornerbacks, talking about what makes them so effective, especially within the Chicago system.

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“I think the continuity," stated Nacua. "I think communication, obviously in the backend and being able to be on the same page. I think the hand signals, but just trusting in the person next to you. In this game of football, trust is required, especially on that other side of the ball knowing where people are and understanding where you are on the football field. They have great trust in each other so it'll be an opportunity for us to work our technique and then show that we trust each other out there on the football field as well.”

