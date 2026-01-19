Super Bowl MVP Odds: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye Top Odds List

We're down to the final four teams competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will face off in the AFC Championship, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will have an NFC West rubber match in the NFC Championship.

The winners of the two games will meet at Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco. While we're yet to know the two teams who will be matched up, we can already bet on a few Super Bowl markets, including which player will be named Super Bowl MVP.

Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list.

Super Bowl 60 MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sam Darnold +250

Drake Maye +280

Matthew Stafford +330

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1400

Puka Nacua +1700

Kenneth Walker III +1700

Jarrett Stidham +1900

Rhamondre Stevenson +4000

Davante Adams +4500

Stefon Diggs +5000

Kyren Williams +6500

Rashid Shaheed +7500

TreVeyon Henderson +8000

Hunter Henry +8000

Kayshon Boutte +10000

Nik Bonito +10000

J.K. Dobbins +10000

As you would expect, quarterbacks are the top three names on the odds list with Sam Darnold (+250), Drake Maye (+280), and Matthew Stafford (+330) a step above the rest. A quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP in 34 of the 59 Super Bowls.

As you can tell, a fourth quarterback is missing from the top three. I can guarantee that Bo Nix would be amongst those names if he were healthy. Unfortunately, an ankle injury has sidelined him, and now Jarrett Stidham will be the quarterback for the rest of the postseason. He's listed at 19-1 to win the award. That's still good for the best odds amongst all Broncos' players, but the long odds are due to the betting marketing thinking they have only a small chance of winning the Super Bowl with Nix sidelined.

Amongst all non-quarterbacks, Jaxson Smith-Njigba has the best odds at +1400. He led the NFL in receiving yards this season with 1,793, along with 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns. The last non-quarterback to win the award was Cooper Kupp, who won Super Bowl MVP for the Rams in 2022.

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!