Rams' Defense Receives Surprising Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams do not win the 2024 NFC West title without multiple suffocating performances by their defensive unit. The Rams' defense stepped up and with many players now entering their their second or third year in the NFL, many believe this might be the year the Rams have a Super Bowl caliber defense.
Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe is not one of those people. ranking the Rams' defense at 24th in the NFL.
"That’s now three straight bottom-10 Defense+ seasons for the Rams, and there isn’t much help for an instant fix," wrote Soppe. "Aaron Donald isn’t returning, and Los Angeles used just one pick in the first four rounds on this side of the ball."
"The Rams overcame this flaw and won 10 games the previous season. This weakness caps their ceiling in a significant way, and it projects to be the case again over the next six months."
That one pick being Josaiah Stewart. The Rams also added Ty Hamilton and Chris Paul Jr, two players who had at least a fourth round grade.
While we could sit here and talk about why the Rams do not deserve to be ranked 24th, hammering the point with examples like the Rams possessing both the 2023 and 2024 rookie sacks leader or the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
We could talk about how the 2024 Rams were holding opponents to under two touchdowns a game on multiple occasions or how the Rams added Poona Ford, Nate Landman, and others.
However, instead of debating, let's take a different path. What would have to happen for Soppe's words to come true? The first would be a meltdown by the defensive secondary. While most know what they're gonna get from Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon, how will Cobie Durant play?
Will Durant take that expected step? What about Emmanuel Forbes? What if the Rams do not acquire Jalen Ramsey?
The second big question is the linebacker room. Is Landman or Paul Jr enough for Omar Speights. Let's face facts, Christian Rozeboom was the weak link on the defense last season so what has changed?
Lastly, how would the Rams replace Jared Verse if they lost him? Is Josaiah Stewart ready? Brennan Jackson?
Maybe Soppe's ranking is a bit much but one bad roll of the dice and he might be on the money.
