How the Ahkello Witherspoon Injury Will Impact Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced earlier this week that cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon re-injured his shoulder area, forcing him out for the rest of the season.

“Unfortunately, he ended up getting his shoulder bad," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay . "He's going to be on IR. It was a tough, good tackle by him. He re-aggravated that same thing from earlier in the year. He'll end up being out. He's the only guy that will actually miss…he’ll be out for the remainder.”

It appears the injury is to Witherspoon's scapula, which Witherspoon has previously stated was the cause of his injury in week two that kept him out for an extended amount of time.

The Rams have made several roster moves as a result, making it clear that they are not bringing in a cornerback to replace Witherspoon immediately.

The Roster Moves

The Rams have officially placed Witherspoon on injured reserve, ending his season. They are signing OLB Nick Hampton to the active roster. Hampton spent most of the year on the active roster but had to be moved around to accommodate other players coming back from injured reserve. Hampton played in the Wild Card as a Special Teamer.

In Hampton's place on the practice squad, the Rams have re-signed DB Alex Johnson. Johnson has been an on-and-off member of the practice squad throughout the season.

What Does These Moves Mean?

It means any thoughts of bringing in a veteran cornerback are off the table. Not only did the Rams fill Witherspoon's roster spot, they filled all their open spots.

As a result, just like week two, expect Darious Williams to step back into the three-man rotation unless the Rams want to use Roger McCreary, despite the outside not being McCreary's natural position...or at least it hasn't been since college.

While it was always unlikely the Rams were going to try and bring in a player like Stephon Gilmore or Kyle Fuller off the bench, this confirms the Rams have zero interest in making any bold roster moves at the moment.

This also means Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes will take the majority of the snaps at outside corner. The good news is that they won't be expected to play against taller threats again this season like they did against the Carolina Panthers.

This move also gives Durant a massive opportunity to solidify his claim for a second contract. He's a free agent after the season.

