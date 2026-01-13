Sean McVay Celebrates Historic Anniversary With Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams were able to get back to basics, being one of four teams in the NFC that has the privilege of playing football during this portion of the year.

While Monday was set up to be a routine day for the organization, it also marks the ninth anniversary of the Rams' franchise-changing decision to hire Sean McVay as their head coach. McVay, a fresh-faced assistant, was the youngest head coach in NFL history when he was hired. There were some who didn't think he was ready for the jump but the common belief was that if he isn't ready now, he will be soon, and by that time, the Rams would have missed out on hiring him.

Bold calls lead to bold results. In year one, McVay guided the Rams to the NFC West title, ending a decade-long playoff drought. In year two, McVay won the NFC . In year five, McVay won his first Super Bowl and with a win this week, McVay will have won ten playoff games before the age of 40.

McVay Reflects on His Journey

McVay spoke about his nine years with the team during his weekly Monday presser.

“It feels like a long time ago," stated McVay. "In some instances, it feels like we were just there at the press conference and then in some instances, it can feel like it was a long time ago. What I do reflect on, and my parents being in town when you talk about a lot of the cool things that have happened, is just a lot of gratitude for a lot of cool things and a lot of special relationships that have been built. I think more than anything, as you continue to do this and you go through it and you get another opportunity to be in this role for another year, working for an owner that you love and care about and leading alongside people, you're just grateful."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You're also grateful for opportunities that aren't afforded to be in the final eight and to do those types of things and to be able to have meaningful journeys with people that mean a lot to you. It's crazy that it's been that long ago. In some instances, I feel like I'm a lot older than I am. I think I have a lot better perspective than I did, especially in those middle parts of the career, like we've talked about.”

In nine seasons with the Rams, McVay has had eight winning seasons, seven playoff appearances, two NFC titles, and a victory in Super Bowl LVI. His work has drastically re-shaped the landscape of the Los Angeles sports scene as well as the NFL.

