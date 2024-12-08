Analyzing Key Injuries For Rams' Upcoming Opponent Bills
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are fairly healthy for their Week 14 home matchup with the Buffalo Bills (10-2) who are just as healthy, but may have a few key offensive injuries that have lingered the past few weeks and may be a factor at SoFi Stadium.
The Bills have five questionable players listed on their injury report and nobody has been ruled out. Just like the Rams, the Bills have almost all of their top skill players planning to play this week, but there are question marks looming around their starting tight end and second-leading receiver.
Second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) is listed as questionable as he was a limited participant in practice all week. He has missed the past two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as he continues to deal with that knee injury.
Kincaid has the second highest amount of receptions on the Bills with 34 for a total of 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He is more likely to play this week than sit out for a third-straight game, but it will surely be a game time decision. The Rams will have an easier time if he does not play.
Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) has struggled to stay on the field the past few weeks. He has missed the past three games with his wrist injury, but still ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 417 and three touchdowns.
Coleman is a key piece to the offensive production and has been a limited participant all three days of practice this week. He would be another major miss for an already thin Bills passing attack. If neither Coleman or Kincaid play, they will be without two of their three best receivers.
There are three other players on the injured list, but none are starters. Tight end Quinton Morris (shoulder/groin), offensive tackle Tylan Grable (groin), and defensive tackle Dwayne Carter (wrist) are all listed as questionable.
Even without Kincaid and Coleman the past two weeks, the Bills were still able to scored a combined 65 points. They will heavily rely on their strong running game if neither play this week. If they do, the Rams will have to more evenly distribute their defensive coverage to the run and pass game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE