What the Rams Need To Prioritize in the Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their focus should be on the divisional round, but I'm sure their scouting department is preparing for the upcoming draft cycle. The college national championship is a week away, so it's only a matter of time before the combine becomes a main focus of the Rams.

They won over the Carolina Panthers , but they escaped by the skin of their teeth. As well constructed as their roster is, there's still a lot they can improve on this offseason. What areas of their roster must they prioritize with their two first-round picks?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he published his 2026 NFL Mock Draft. He goes against the grain in his predictions for the Rams, in the sense that he believes they'll select an offensive lineman first, and then a cornerback.

"While Warren McClendon Jr. has performed admirably at right tackle this season, Fano gives the Rams a long-term answer at that position. He has an elite 92.2 PFF grade across his last two seasons at Utah", said Chadwick.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Spencer Fano weighs in at 6' 6", 302 lbs, and he's one of the best offensive lineman prospects in this draft class. Matthew Stafford didn't see a ton of pressure against the Panthers, but pass protection is something that can always be improved upon.

Their loss to the Atlanta Falcons showcased how this team can be beaten if teams can get free rushes on Stafford. They've also dealt with injuries in the offensive line, so even if Fano doens't win the starting spot in his rookie season, they have a backup that's better than what they currently have.

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Brandon Cisse (25) warms up prior to a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Cornerback is one of the Rams’ biggest needs this offseason, as they haven’t had a true shutdown corner since prime Jalen Ramsey. Cisse is an impressive athlete who broke up seven passes this year while only allowing 47.4% of his targets to be caught", said Chadwick.

I would argue that cornerback is a bigger priority for the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft, but in Chadwick's iteration, Mansoor Delane is already off the board. Brandon Cisse isn't a bad consolation prize, as he had 27 total tackles in his junior season, as well as a pick and a forced fumble.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This first round haul's impact will be gauged on how effective Fano is on the offensive line, but this is a good start to ushering in a new age for the Rams. A franchise right tackle and help in the secondary address some of their biggest needs, and round out their roster in preparation for what should be a competitive 2026 season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.