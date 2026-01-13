Rams Share First Thoughts on Bears' Caleb Williams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After both the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears put together comeback wins last Saturday to win their Wild Card matchups, the two sides will square off on Sunday from Soldier Field.

In what should be a battle of two gunslingers who love to duel, Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams both possess the ability to engineer a comeback drive at any moment, and with such a player standing in front of them, the Rams, via their head coach shared their first thoughts on Williams.

McVay on Williams' Ability to Win At All Costs

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked to talk about what makes Williams special and what about his play gives the Bears the ability to come back and win ball games.

“His playmaking ability, explosive plays," stated McVay. "When you look at it, the other day, our Wi-Fi was a little bit choppy, but he was making some critical plays off-schedule. His ability to be able to make plays within the pocket, drive the ball to all parts of the field, but then be able to extend plays, keep his eyes down the field and be able to make unbelievable throws off-platform or create with his legs. He's an explosive play waiting to happen."

"It's why they can get back in games and finish the way that they have. I think there's a belief that they've established. I think when you have those types of successful outcomes, no different than Matthew the other day… I think he had full expectation to lead us down the field. I feel that when I watch Caleb and I watch that team. There's a belief that they can find ways to finish and that's why they're in this situation. He's going to be a nightmare to defend. We're excited about diving into this prep because here we freaking go, man.”

McVay was then asked about the approach to containing Williams. Williams, a duel-threat passer, isn't just one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL but his ability to make critical, off-platform throws had given Chicago a dynamic that allows Williams to throw the Bears back into a football game at any moment.

“I think it's easier said than done," stated McVay. "It takes great rush integrity, great ability to be able to earn the right to rush and not allow him to have escape angles and understand what the things that he does when he’s at his best and try to be able to minimize those things. We're going to dive into that. It takes all 11. These are collective efforts. You have to be willing to strain a little bit longer. Normally you say those plays are four to six [seconds], not with this guy. We have to be able to dig a little bit deeper. We have to be able to play a little bit harder, play a little bit faster and play a little bit more connected so that you don't allow him to have the opportunity to make plays in rhythm."

"Then when the things get really scary or it's that second reaction play that he seems like he's finding ways to be able to create and guys have a good rapport being able to work off-schedule with them on those. It's why they're in the position they're in. It's why they're NFC North champs and it's why they're the two seed and we're going there and it's going to be a great atmosphere and environment. He's done a hell of a job to put his team in this position as the quarterback.”

The Rams played Williams and the Bears in 2024, losing the week four matchup 24-18.

