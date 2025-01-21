Final Grades for Rams Rookie NFL Draft Class
The Rams selected ten players in the 2024 NFL Draft and after their rookie season has come to an end, it's time to hand out their grades. Each player is judged based on the production performed in comparison to the position in which they were drafted. The higher the pick, the higher the expectations.
UDFAs Omar Speights and Jaylen McCollough will not be graded due to their draft status but both players were excellent pickups who provided the Rams with valuable play throughout the season. Justin Dedich and Josh Wallace provided good depth as well.
RD 1. PK 19: Jared Verse. A+. What else is there to say? The expected NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was a nightmare for opposing offenses, dominating in the run game while being one of the most prolific edge rushers in the entire league. He has future Hall of Famer written all over him.
RD 2. PK 39: Braden Fiske: A+. When the Rams traded up for Fiske, many thought they paid too steep of a price. Those who thought that were wrong as the NFL's rookie sack leader has replaced Aaron Donald perfectly, not doing too much, playing within the structure of the defense, and pairing with Kobie Turner to deliver a destructive inside attack.
RD 3. PK 83: Blake Corum: C. Perhaps unfair to Corum as he has not seen enough opportunities to prove himself, concerns about his abilities as a pass blocker led Sean McVay to sparsely use the rookie running back. For the round and pick Corum was chosen, it feels like a waste for both sides. If Corum rebounds from his injury in 2025, the narrative currently being written is subject to change.
RD 3. PK. 99: Kamren Kinchens: B. At first, Kinchens looked like a disaster pick. He kept getting beat in coverage, looked out of place, and simply wasn't getting the job done. Whatever he did to fix his issues worked because he has had a strong second half to the season, recording multiple game-winning interceptions. With an offseason to focus strictly on improving his game, Kinchens could have a breakout year in 2025.
RD 5. PK 154: Brennan Jackson: C-. Jackson was largely inactive for much of 2024. Hopefully, he'll be on the field in 2025 in order to give him a proper evaluation.
RD 6. PK 196: Tyler Davis: B. The Rams needed a big body behind Turner and Bobby Brown III and Davis delivered. He did exactly what the team needed from him, showing up in the run game and being a solid rotational player. Davis could take Brown's spot on the defensive line in 2025 as Brown is a free agent.
RD 6. PK 209: Joshua Karty: A+. The Rams have found their kicker for the future. Karty was critical down the stretch, playing a massive role in winning the NFC West. He did not miss a single kick in the postseason.
RD 6. PK 213: Jordan Whittington: B+. A promising talent who saw little time upon Cooper Kupp's and Puka Nacua's return, Whittington could be the Rams WR3 next season. He's a good route runner with solid hands and a desire to be physical. Whittington was a workhorse in 2024, playing as a receiver, returner, and gunner.
RD 6. PK 217: Beaux Limmer: A. While he still has to improve as a leader, signal caller and pass blocker, Limmer is excellent in the run game and it seems the team has found it's answer to center for the foreseeable future.
RD 7. PK 254: KT Leveston: C. Due to an injury and a lack of roster space, the team and the fans have no idea what the Rams have in Leveston.
