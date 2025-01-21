Jared Verse Introduced Himself to the NFL on Sunday, Setting Up Promising 2025
Defensive linemen are a different breed. Another type of animal, the defensive lineman cares not for the safety of himself but only the pursuit of their target. The lineman is cocky, confident, and bold. He is one who does not flinch in the face of adversity but one who embraces the chaos of danger.
Those are the hallmarks of a great, and Jared Verse is well on his way to being considered a great. After a week in which his words turned into a media circus, Verse embraced the noise, making himself well known to the Eagles' crowd he dislikes so much.
Verse put on a performance in Philadelphia, recording five pressures, four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two QB hits. He made the Eagles' offensive line, considered by many to be the best in the NFL, look silly as he helped corral Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.
In two straight playoff games, Verse has recorded game-changing performances. There's an inherent greatness about him that is making the NFL realize the Rams have a top-five edge rusher who is also an excellent run-stopper. His performance put every offensive coordinator in the league on high alert.
With the new found notoriety comes greater responsibility. If Verse wants to consider himself a premier pass rusher, he should expect to get treated like one. That means dealing with chips, double teams, shifting offensive lines and other tactics to slow him down.
The good part is that whatever opposing offenses do to stop Verse will provide opportunities/ advantageous matchups for everyone else. Verse will also have a proper offseason to develop as he was preoccupied with the pre-draft process last year.
The future is bright for the Rams' young star. He talks his talks and walks his walk. He's making grown men look silly as a rookie. The Rams got one and to go from a generational pass rusher in Aaron Donald to potentially the best edge rusher of his generation, landing Verse has to be one of Sean McVays and Les Sneads finest moments in the front office.
Expect big things, perhaps record-setting things from Verse in 2025.
