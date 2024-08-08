Caleb Williams 'Not Happy' With Rams' Matthew Stafford's NFL Top 100 Ranking
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ranked No. 42 on the NFL's Top 100 Players List of 2024, but Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams found Stafford's ranking to be extremely low for the 16-year veteran.
The list ranked Stafford as the No.11 quarterback. Coming back after a spinal injury in 2022, the veteran reminded everybody of his talent last season when he led the Rams back to the playoffs. Stafford threw for 3,956 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2023.
Williams shared his dissatisfaction with Stafford's ranking at No. 42 when he appeared on the Up & Adams show.
"When he would play for Detroit, I enjoyed watching him but I was younger and I didn't really understand. I got older and I started to understand his game. He's unbelievable," Williams said on the Up & Adams Show.
Stafford, in his 16th year, is still a force in the NFC West and his journey in the league is one of the most unique stories. The veteran led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl in 2021. Williams' admiration for Stafford was evident when he gave a huge compliment to the veteran.
"I was not happy. I don't think I can name two or three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford. Not obviously playing right now. I don't know how he's No. 42."
While Williams spent two years in Los Angeles, it's clear the former Trojan was paying close attention to his counterpart long before he landed in Chicago.
"Matthew Stafford is Matthew Stafford. Matthew is top two in the league. I give him respect. I watch his game and try to mimic things."
Based on his tape from college, Williams wasn't lying when he said he tried to mimic Stafford. The rookie has the ability to slot his arm into different windows in the same manner that the Rams quarterback does.
Williams will make his NFL debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills in Chicago's preseason opener. He has shown great progress through training camp and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has enough confidence in the rookie to give him the starting job in the team's first preseason contest.
From one first overall pick to another, Williams heaped high praise for the Rams quarterback but will go head-to-head with the veteran in Week 4. The Rams will take on the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 29.