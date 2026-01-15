NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 5 Prop Bets for Divisional Round

There are only seven games left in the NFL season, so we have to soak up every matchup from now until the Super Bowl.

Last week, I went 2-3 with the Wild Card edition of the Player Prop Countdown, but we did manage to cash my No. 1-ranked prop on Travis Etienne to go over his rushing yards total. Let's see if we can improve on that mark in the Divisional Round.

Once again, I have five player props locked in that I'm ready to break down. Let's dive into them.

NFL Divisional Round Player Props

5) Kyle Juszczyk Anytime Touchdown (+800) via FanDuel

Kyle Juszczyk saw a bigger role in the 49ers' offense last week once George Kittle left the game with an injury. He ended with four receptions for 49 yards. If that continues in the Divisional Round, he's a great long shot bet to score a touchdown at +800. He found the end zone twice in the regular season.

4) Brock Purdy OVER 22.5 Completions (-115) via BetMGM

Running the ball against the Seahawks' defense is a losing effort. They allow just 3.7 yards per carry. I think that could lead to them throwing the ball more on Saturday, including getting the ball to Christian McCaffrey with plenty of screens, flats, and swings, instead of just handing him the ball between the tackles.

Additionally, if the 49ers find themselves behind on the scoreboard in the second half, which the 7-point spread indicates is a very real possibility, they'll be forced to go through the air to try to catch up. That could lead to Purdy racking up the completions.

3) Matthew Stafford Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Don't let the number of turnovers by the Bears' defense convince you they're any good. The Bears have allowed the second-most completions of 20+ yards this season, with 61, and have also given up nine completions of 40+ yards. They've also given up the fifth-most yards per completion at 11.0. Now, they have to take on the potential MVP and a Rams' offense that averages 11.8 yards per completion.

With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua healthy, I'd be surprised if Stafford doesn't complete a deep shot downfield.

2) Drake Maye UNDER 225.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel

Drake Maye has faced easy defense after easy defense this season. The only two tough defenses he's had to face were the Cleveland Browns, which was a home game for the Patriots, and the Chargers last week, where he completed just 58.6% of passes.

Maye could be in for a rude awakening in the Divisional Round. The Texans' defense ranks first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, and third in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.7 yards per throw. The Texans have also given up just 181.3 passing yards per game.

Even if you think Drake Maye is an elite quarterback in the NFL, do you trust his receivers to create separation against this Houston secondary? I certainly don't.

1) Troy Franklin OVER 2.5 Receptions (+134) via FanDuel

I'm surprised to see Troy Franklin's receptions total set at just 2.5 with the over at +134. Franklin has caught 3+ receptions in 14 of his 17 games this season. He's also second on the team in total receptions with 65, and second in receiving yards with 709. The Broncos will have to go to the air at some point in this game, so let's bet on Franklin to once again haul in at least three receptions.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!