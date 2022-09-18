HALFTIME UPDATE: Rams Off to Hot Start vs. Falcons in Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams left a lot to be desired in their Week 1 blowout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

However, in Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, things seem to be on the right track, with the Rams coming out and dominating things from the opening kick, and taking a 21-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

One of the main factors in the Rams' early success vs. Atlanta has been the efficiency and balanced nature of the offense, with quarterback Matthew Stafford completing 14 of 16 pass attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford has managed to hit six different receivers on his 13 attempts, with tight end Tyler Higbee leading the way with five catches for 50 yards.

Wideout Allen Robinson also got involved early, catching two passes for 16 yards, including his first touchdown as a Ram.

Perhaps most importantly, however, has been the Rams' pass protection, which allowed just one sack and zero other hits of Stafford in the first half.

For reference, against the Bills in Week 1 Stafford was hit 16 times and sacked seven other times.

Meanwhile, the running game has also been much more effective in Week 2 for Los Angeles, with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. combining for nine carries for 43 yards and a score, with both backs averaging at least four yards per carry.

The Rams will hope to continue their offensive success in the second half as they move towards their first win of the regular season.

