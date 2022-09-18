Rams vs. Falcons: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons meet at SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are looking to pick up their first win of the season after losses in Week 1.
The Rams (0-1) dropped an embarrassing season opener in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The game was tied 10-10 headed into halftime after LA got three first-half takeaways, but that was the peak of the night for the Rams.
The offensive line was a major reason for the Rams lack of offensive production, as they only posted 10 points which included a scoreless second half. LA allowed a dominant Buffalo d-line to sack quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times, as he was bullied and bludgeoned all night long.
Atlanta (0-1) blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in a 27-26 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and rookie receiver Drake London played well in their Falcon debuts while running back Cordarrelle Patterson carried the load in the backfield.
Keep it locked with RamsDigest.com as we provide live in-game updates and breaking news for LA's Week 2 matchup with the Falcons on Sunday.
Live updates will appear below at kickoff.
