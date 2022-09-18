Skip to main content

Rams vs. Falcons: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons both aim for their first win of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons meet at SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are looking to pick up their first win of the season after losses in Week 1.

The Rams (0-1) dropped an embarrassing season opener in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The game was tied 10-10 headed into halftime after LA got three first-half takeaways, but that was the peak of the night for the Rams.

The offensive line was a major reason for the Rams lack of offensive production, as they only posted 10 points which included a scoreless second half. LA allowed a dominant Buffalo d-line to sack quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times, as he was bullied and bludgeoned all night long. 

Atlanta (0-1) blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in a 27-26 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and rookie receiver Drake London played well in their Falcon debuts while running back Cordarrelle Patterson carried the load in the backfield.

Keep it locked with RamsDigest.com as we provide live in-game updates and breaking news for LA's Week 2 matchup with the Falcons on Sunday. 

AROB
Play

Allen Robinson Invisible in Rams Debut; 'Primary' Receiver Week 2?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson was targeted just twice in the entire game despite playing all but two snaps on offense. Could that change in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons?

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Snip20220917_19
Play

LOOK: Rams K Matt Gay Lampoons NFL Uniform Rules

Gay "can do (his) job super well" after a sarcastic adjustment.

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cordarrelle Patterson
Play

Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can Atlanta Stun L.A., Pull Off Upset?

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams are looking for their first win Sunday. One team will pull it out, while the other will start the season off in an 0-2 hole.

By Jeremy Brener and Zach Dimmitt

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

