Rams Aaron Donald Registers 100th NFL Sack

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams have won 10 of the last 11 games against Arizona, and that's partly because of their dominating defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

On Sunday, Donald hit another milestone in his already distinguished career.

Donald registered his 100th career NFL sack. And it might have been a little sweeter coming against a division opponent he regularly helps his team dominate.

The notable accomplishment came in the first quarter as Donald closed in on Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray, and tackled him literally by a shoestring. As Murray was falling down he tried to throw the ball to avoid the tackle, but he was ruled by the officials to have been already down before the ball left his hand.

Donald has one sack in each of his first three games this year.

With the accomplishment, Donald becomes just the second defensive tackle to record 100 sacks, and the fastest to do so. Former Vikings defensive tackle and Hall of Famer John Randle is the other. Randle finished with 137.5 career sacks.

Donald was a big part of the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals last February, where he tallied two sacks on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Donald's other career accolades include eight Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro honors, and three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook