Skip to main content

Rams Aaron Donald Registers 100th NFL Sack

Donald becomes just the second defensive tackle to reach that number.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams have won 10 of the last 11 games against Arizona, and that's partly because of their dominating defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

On Sunday, Donald hit another milestone in his already distinguished career.

Donald registered his 100th career NFL sack. And it might have been a little sweeter coming against a division opponent he regularly helps his team dominate.

The notable accomplishment came in the first quarter as Donald closed in on Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray, and tackled him literally by a shoestring. As Murray was falling down he tried to throw the ball to avoid the tackle, but he was ruled by the officials to have been already down before the ball left his hand.

Donald has one sack in each of his first three games this year.

With the accomplishment, Donald becomes just the second defensive tackle to record 100 sacks, and the fastest to do so. Former Vikings defensive tackle and Hall of Famer John Randle is the other. Randle finished with 137.5 career sacks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford
Play

Live In-Game Updates: Gay's Second Field Goal Gives Rams 13-0 Lead in Second Quarter

The Rams and Cardinals are set to face off in a pivotal early season NFC West Showdown. Follow along with Ramdigest.com for live in-game updates.

By Ram Digest Staff
Snip20220925_17
Play

Van Jefferson, Brian Allen Among Rams Inactives in Arizona

The Rams will be without some offensive talents as they face the high-flying Cardinals.

By Geoff Magliochetti
RamsUnis
Play

Rams vs. Cardinals: Which Uniform Combination Will Los Angeles Wear?

The Los Angeles Rams will be wearing a familiar jersey concept in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but with a change in the combination from the last time it was in action.

By Daniel Flick

Donald was a big part of the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals last February, where he tallied two sacks on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Donald's other career accolades include eight Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro honors, and three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford
News

Live In-Game Updates: Gay's Second Field Goal Gives Rams 13-0 Lead in Second Quarter

By Ram Digest Staff
Snip20220925_17
News

Van Jefferson, Brian Allen Among Rams Inactives in Arizona

By Geoff Magliochetti
RamsUnis
News

Rams vs. Cardinals: Which Uniform Combination Will Los Angeles Wear?

By Daniel Flick
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Matchup vs. Cardinals

By Matt Galatzan
EwokSGQUUAQnDel
News

Sean McVay: Happy To See RB Malcolm Brown Back With Rams; ‘True Pros Pro’

By Kevin Tame, Jr
david long
News

Will Rams DBs Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. Play at Cardinals? Sean McVay Provides Answer

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 1
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_15415671
News

Rams Coach: RB Malcolm Brown 'Great Addition'

By Connor Zimmerlee