Rams vs. Cardinals: Los Angeles Reveals Uniform Combination
The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) will be facing off against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) in a divisional contest Sunday.
While the game is only the Rams' third of the season, it'll be the last time their "Bone" jerseys will be in action. The off-white look has been a common element of Los Angeles' uniform combinations the prior two seasons but appears to be on its way out of the regular rotation.
The Rams wore the "Bone" jerseys in last week's 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons but matched them with yellow pants for the home affair. However, in Sunday's road game with the Cardinals, Los Angeles will be donning royal blue pants and socks.
The reigning Super Bowl champions last wore this specific combination in last year's 27-24 road victory versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
Los Angeles is expected to wear its royal and "modern throwback" white jerseys for the remainder of the season. The latter, which was also worn in the Rams' season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, will also be worn in Weeks 4 and 5. LA will wear its royal jerseys for the first time in Week 6, a home matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Winners of 10 of 11 against the Cardinals under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams will bid farewell to the "Bone" jerseys for the final time this season and look to continue their dominance in the process, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m.
