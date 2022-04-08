Raheem Morris: A'Shawn Robinson 'Best Player in Super Bowl'

The Rams defense held Cincinnati to just 79 yards rushing in the championship game, and A'Shawn Robinson was a big part of that

The Super Bowl in February between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was one of the better played in recent memory. Literally going down to the wire, the Rams were victorious with outstanding play on both sides of the ball.

All the big names that you expect to play well showed up. Defensively Aaron Donald and Von Miller both had huge impacts on the game with pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Offensively, newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford excelled when presented with the biggest stage of his professional career, and wideout Cooper Kupp won the game's MVP with his outstanding play.

One player who should be added to that list is Rams defensive end, A'Shawn Robinson.

Robinson very quietly had another superb performance, with six tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a tackle for a loss. He also had the third-best grade of any Rams player, offense or defense, in the Super Bowl per Pro Football Focus.

One person that noticed Robinson's play was defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who called him maybe the best player in that championship game when he appeared on “The Pivot” podcast.

“A’Shawn Robinson, in that game, may have been the best player in the Super Bowl,” Morris said. “Go watch him. Throwin’ hands.”

Hosts Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder were throwing accolades at Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller, and Morris made it known that Robinson was just as impressive if not more so.

With defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day leaving the Rams for the in-town rival Chargers in free agency, Robinson's responsibilities along that defensive front will increase alongside Donald and Leonard Floyd.

The Rams have repeatedly expressed an interest in doing whatever it takes to "run it back" and repeat as Super Bowl champions. With Robinson, Floyd, and Donald part of the defensive front, the team has set itself up for another great run.

