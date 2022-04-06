McVay: Rams ‘Playing Madden’ After Bobby Wagner Signing

It might seem like fun and games for the Los Angeles Rams considering the success they've had so far this offseason, but it's just the beginning of the uphill climb toward a Super Bowl repeat.

But even Rams coach Sean McVay couldn't deny how video game-like the team feels when he spoke to the media on Monday for the first time since the reported signing of former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner last Thursday.

“We’re playing Madden over here," McVay said. "No, it’s great. I think one of the fun things for me is being around these greats, like I mentioned, you learned from them and they make you a better coach ... It’s a real credit to the atmosphere that’s been created from our players, why Bobby wanted to be here.”

McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead might feel like they're playing a version of Madden's franchise mode when taking a look at the talent on LA's roster. Along with signing Wagner, LA secured Aaron Donald's commitment to return next season. Jalen Ramsey remains the team's top cornerback, giving the Rams Hall-of-Fame talent at all three levels of the defense.

“When you get a chance to play alongside Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd … you look at Jalen Ramsey, there’s a lot of guys that you would get excited about to come and partner up with," McVay said of Wagner.

Wagner officially signed his contract five-year, $50 million deal on Tuesday and got to meet with his new head coach and teammates. McVay continued to rave about his new linebacker's ability to bring a different level of leadership to a team that has lost some key veterans over the past month.

"The more time you spend with him the more impressive he really is," Wagner said. "The leadership was a real big part of it. We’re losing some big-time locker room leaders … to be able to have a guy that will be thrust into a leadership role based on the nature of how you communicate from that middle linebacker spot but also just who he is as a human being."

Starstruck by Wagner's arrival, the Rams will now look to the draft's third round to see who's set to join a team that most only see in a Madden video game.

