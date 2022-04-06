Not only have the L.A. Rams have finally found some stability at the inside linebacker position, but they also now boast one of the better tandems in the league. What was once a weak point on the defensive side of the ball, is now a strength with the addition of Bobby Wagner in free agency.

Wagner will now join Ernest Jones at the position, and both will be important pieces of that defensive puzzle as the Rams appear to be doing all they can to "run it back" in 2022.

New Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Los Angeles general manager Les Snead addressed reporters this week and discussed how the linebacker tandem can play together to benefit the club.

“What we definitely talked through – because we do like Ernest Jones – myself sat with Sean and Raheem and the defensive staff and discussed how we could use the defenses and the tactics with both of those players on the field,” he said. “At the end of the day, you don’t necessarily want to put one of your better up-and-coming younger players on the bench for a veteran, but often, there’s two inside linebackers on the field. … In our scheme, there’s two on there. So how do we best utilize both of those players and does that make us stronger, and obviously, we came to the conclusion that it did.”

Wagner and Jones have very similar sets of football skills and play very similar games. And that's just the beginning of the positives of both playing together. The Rams now have options and flexibility on defense.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) and linebacker Ernest Jones (50) celebrate following a missed field goal by the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Ernest Jones

Playing alongside Wagner, Jones can now be freed up to rush the quarterback more.

In the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati in February, Jones had a sack on a crucial third-down play late in the game. He's a danger to reach the quarterback on every down when he's freed up to do so.

Wagner is probably a better pass rusher right now than Jones, and they can both play off each other.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be responsible for figuring out how to use the new super-tandem linebackers on the field. Wagner is a huge upgrade from what the team has dealt with before at the position.

It now seems the Rams are in better shape than ever for a run at a Super Bowl Repeat

