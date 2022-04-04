Super Bowl Champions: How Supportive is Rams Fanbase?

Compared to all other team fanbases, how supportive are those who cheer for the team known as Rams?

If you're a sports fan (short for "fanatic''), support and loyalty to your team can be something just short of a religious experience. To other sports fans, your very identity can be likened to the team you associate yourself with.

But it's not just a personal experience. Cheering for a team gives fans the opportunity to share the emotional roller-coaster that comes along with loving a sports team.

L.A. Rams fans have certainly ridden a roller coaster of emotions over the last 20-plus years. From losing your team to St. Louis and watching those Rams win and lose Super Bowls, to winning back your team and watching it hoist a Lombardi Trophy in February.

Does that have an effect on the loyalty of Rams fans?

The website OLBG studied data surrounding 121 American professional sports teams' attendance, ticket prices, and social media following. According to the study, the L.A. Rams rank No. 43 with a support index of 5.6 (out of 10). The Rams drew 1.16 million fans in 2021 with an average attendance of 67,844. Additionally, the Rams boast 1.5 million Instagram followers.

By comparison, the Rams' NFC West rivals are all over the place. The Arizona Cardinals rank No. 65, the San Francisco 49ers are No. 30, and the Seattle Seahawks are best in the division at No. 14 overall, and sixth among NFL teams.

The most supportive fans belong to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, with a support index of 8.4. The Warriors attracted 1.57 million fans in attendance in 2021 and have amassed 21.7 million followers on Instagram.

The NHL's Florida Panthers are dead last on the list with a support index of 1.4.