Rams Top 3 NFL Draft Priorities? Can Super Bowl Champs Get Better?

An NFL.com article narrowed down the LA Rams' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

How do you improve a Super Bowl-winning team? Well, according to NFL.com, there are a few ways the Los Angeles Rams could do so.

Now without Andrew Whitworth and Von Miller (and maybe Odell Beckham Jr.) among others, if coach Sean McVay is to retain the Lombardi Trophy next season, his Rams will need some reinforcements come the draft.

According to NFL.com, these are the three biggest positions of need for LA:

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, CB 

The Rams failed in their bid to keep Von Miller in L.A., leaving an open spot off the edge. Free agency left them a bit thin at cornerback, too, while starting offensive linemen David Edwards and Rob Havenstein are in the final year of their contracts.

Given that the Rams won't be on the clock until pick 104, it's anybody's guess who will still be available by this point. 

But an edge rusher is definitely a need for LA, as is a defensive tackle after the departure of Sebastian Joseph-Day.

However, some productive edge rushers who could still be available by this point include DeAngelo Malone, Myjai Sanders, and Mika Tafua.

Malone had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2019, while Sanders' best came in 2020 when he racked up 10.5. Tafua is fresh off of his best season with a Pac-12 leading 9.5 sacks.

DeAngelo Malone

DeAngelo Malone

Myjai Sanders

Myjai Sanders

Mika Tafua

Mika Tafua

Switching now to LA's offensive line, and we say there's cause for concern beyond what the report suggested. Not only are Edwards and Havenstein in the last year of their respective contracts, but Whitworth has retired and Austin Corbett is now a Carolina Panther. 

And in the case that Bobby Evans and Joseph Noteboom aren't able to seamlessly take over, the Rams need a solid plan B.

Bobby Evans

Bobby Evans

Joseph Noteboom

Joseph Noteboom

Then there's cornerback. Now that Darious Williams is a Jacksonville Jaguar, a sleeper pick at cornerback would be very welcome.

Cue: Zyon McCollum. 

Someone who really benefitted from a strong combine where he ran a 4.33 40, the former Sam Houston State Bearkat could be worth a pick.

Darious Williams

Darious Williams

Zyon McCollum

Zyon McCollum

As a wise man once had put on a shirt: "F*** them picks."

While this may have paid off in the short term, the Rams are now without a first or second-round pick and have some significant holes to fill - not just limited to the three NFL.com focused on.

