Skip to main content

Rams WR Odell Beckham Talked with Patriots About Signing

OBJ is one of the biggest names left on the free agency market

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained on the free agency market since winning his first Super Bowl ring in February. 

The Rams have expressed interest in bringing back the 29-year-old, but the chances of a new contract seem cloudy after LA inked former Bears receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal on March 17. Beckham Jr. also heads into the offseason set to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. 

IMG_1606

Odell Beckham Jr. 

IMG_1614 2

Odell Beckham Jr. 

IMG-1493

Odell Beckham Jr. 

But could an AFC playoff team from last season be on the verge of adding OBJ to its receiving corps? 

The New England Patriots had "exploratory talks" with Beckham Jr. during the early stages of free agency last month, according to reports. On Saturday, New England ended up trading for Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, possibly putting an end to a scenario where Beckham Jr. could unite with legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. 

A week before the Rams' Super Bowl win, OBJ admitted he was "very, very, very, very" close to signing with Belichick and the Pats after being released by the Browns mid-season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matthew Stafford
Play

Rams Offseason Camp Dates Revealed

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago
USATSI_17699371
Play

NFL Free Agency Power Rankings: Rams Biggest Winners?

In a wild NFL offseason, the best team in the league looks to have made the right moves to get even better.

By Bri AmaranthusApr 1, 2022
Apr 1, 2022
wagner
Play

New 'Big 3?': Bobby Wagner, Rams Defense 'Excited' to Join Forces

Could LA have one of the league's best defensive units next season?

By Zach DimmittApr 1, 2022
Apr 1, 2022
odell rams city

Odell Beckham Jr. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. 

Beckham Jr. would likely have stepped in as the No. 1 receiver in New England's offense, which failed to produce a 1,000-yard receiver this season. 

OBJ's potential landing spot projections seem to be all over the place, with a return to LA remaining uncertain and heading deeper into the offseason. The Rams already have an elite receiving room that includes Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Securing Beckham Jr. for next season would help bolster an offense that averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game (273.1) in 2021. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Matthew Stafford
News

Rams Offseason Camp Dates Revealed

By Ram Digest Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_17699371
News

NFL Free Agency Power Rankings: Rams Biggest Winners?

By Bri AmaranthusApr 1, 2022
wagner
News

New 'Big 3?': Bobby Wagner, Rams Defense 'Excited' to Join Forces

By Zach DimmittApr 1, 2022
Photo via @RobRobGraphics
News

Rams, Other NFL Players React To Bobby Wagner Signing

By Zach DimmittMar 31, 2022
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Boom or Bust? PFF Weighs in on Rams Re-Signing of OT Joe Noteboom

By Zach DimmittMar 31, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Could the Rams Use A Late Round Pick at Quarterback?

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 31, 2022
wag sack ram
News

LB Bobby Wagner Signs 5-Year $50 Million Deal With Rams

By Matt GalatzanMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17072259
News

'Big' Bobby Wagner News Coming? His Former Teammate Provides Update

By Zach DimmittMar 31, 2022