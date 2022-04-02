OBJ is one of the biggest names left on the free agency market

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained on the free agency market since winning his first Super Bowl ring in February.

The Rams have expressed interest in bringing back the 29-year-old, but the chances of a new contract seem cloudy after LA inked former Bears receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal on March 17. Beckham Jr. also heads into the offseason set to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

But could an AFC playoff team from last season be on the verge of adding OBJ to its receiving corps?

The New England Patriots had "exploratory talks" with Beckham Jr. during the early stages of free agency last month, according to reports. On Saturday, New England ended up trading for Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, possibly putting an end to a scenario where Beckham Jr. could unite with legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A week before the Rams' Super Bowl win, OBJ admitted he was "very, very, very, very" close to signing with Belichick and the Pats after being released by the Browns mid-season.

Beckham Jr. would likely have stepped in as the No. 1 receiver in New England's offense, which failed to produce a 1,000-yard receiver this season.

OBJ's potential landing spot projections seem to be all over the place, with a return to LA remaining uncertain and heading deeper into the offseason. The Rams already have an elite receiving room that includes Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Securing Beckham Jr. for next season would help bolster an offense that averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game (273.1) in 2021.

